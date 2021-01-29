CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,846.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,658.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

