Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Earnings Results

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.
Shares of CVLG opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67.
Several analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.
