Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Earnings Results

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Shares of CVLG opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Paul Bunn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,818. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

