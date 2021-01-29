CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.16

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.16 and traded as high as $57.49. CRA International shares last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 41,362 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $413.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. CRA International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

