Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $386,547.18 and approximately $527.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.