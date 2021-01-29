CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.27. CYREN shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,651,845 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $63.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Get CYREN alerts:

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,477 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.