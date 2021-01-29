DAPS Coin One Day Volume Reaches $121,696.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $121,696.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00877416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.89 or 0.04242089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017856 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,211,110,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

