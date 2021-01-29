Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can currently be bought for approximately $99.08 or 0.00294544 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00127162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00267246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00312437 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 69,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,748 tokens. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

Darwinia Commitment Token Token Trading

Darwinia Commitment Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darwinia Commitment Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Darwinia Commitment Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

