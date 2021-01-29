Dollars Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Dollars has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $6,159.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dollars has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

About Dollars

Dollars’ total supply is 4,970,512 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

