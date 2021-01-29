EasyFi (EASY) Trading Up 61.8% Over Last 7 Days

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi token can now be bought for $7.11 or 0.00021490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 61.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

