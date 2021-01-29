Eat Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Shares Down 11.1%

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF)’s stock price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 85,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 60,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

About Eat Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF)

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

