Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches One Day Volume of $918,518.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $18.21 million and $918,518.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00390400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,197,898 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

