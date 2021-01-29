Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,630. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

