Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ETH stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 742,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,558. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

ETH has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

