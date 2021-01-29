Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $277.20 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $22.02 or 0.00066201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00129362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00270371 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.30 or 0.00310504 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 46,955,182 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

