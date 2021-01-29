First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

FBNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,954. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

