First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

