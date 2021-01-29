First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 458,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

