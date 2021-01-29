First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

FMBH traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The stock has a market cap of $566.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $37.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

