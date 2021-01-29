FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “
NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 715,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About FS KKR Capital Corp. II
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.