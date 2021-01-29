FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

NYSE:FSKR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 715,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

