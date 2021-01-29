GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.83

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.83 and traded as low as $106.40. GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) shares last traded at $107.40, with a volume of 1,034,451 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £939.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a current ratio of 434.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (GCP.L) Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

