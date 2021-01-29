German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

GABC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 86,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,223. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in German American Bancorp by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

