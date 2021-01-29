Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.65. 430,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,378. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

