Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.86

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.86 and traded as high as $28.27. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 171,846 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIQ)

