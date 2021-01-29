Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Trading Down 0.4%

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.67. 4,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.60% of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.