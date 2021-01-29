GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 3.9% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $43,610.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.29 or 0.04022436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00390086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.01187757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00506225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00413359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00250389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022051 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

