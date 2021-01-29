Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Trading Down 2.3%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)’s share price was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96. Approximately 2,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 31.30% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.