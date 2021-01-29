Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 0.85. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

