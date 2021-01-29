Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.26

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $26.80. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 500 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm has a market cap of C$75.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.31.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.
About Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
