Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.26

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $26.80. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm has a market cap of C$75.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.31.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s payout ratio is -126.48%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

