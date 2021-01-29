Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

HAFC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 246,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,486. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 319,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

