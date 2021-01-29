HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

HCHC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 336,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,274. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $165.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HC2 will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 1,062,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,464.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $159,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in HC2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HC2 by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

