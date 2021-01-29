Head to Head Comparison: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) versus DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $14.75 million 38.28 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.21 Scholar Rock $20.49 million 97.95 -$51.00 million ($1.85) -32.25

Scholar Rock has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Scholar Rock -365.84% -80.16% -41.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DBV Technologies and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 2 4 4 0 2.20 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 68.15%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats DBV Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

