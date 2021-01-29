Homeros Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $50.52 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

