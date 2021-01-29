Hush (HUSH) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $220,281.32 and $26,247.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00250389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00100261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

