ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.84

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as high as $14.48. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 12,450,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 145.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

