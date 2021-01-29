Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.38. 7,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 1,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.79% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

