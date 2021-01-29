iPath B Bloomberg Softs Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJSB) Trading 1% Higher

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021

iPath B Bloomberg Softs Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJSB)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.53 and last traded at $43.53. 652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

