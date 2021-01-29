iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Trading 0% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) shares rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 18,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 28,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned 1.25% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

