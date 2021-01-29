Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

