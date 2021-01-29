Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX stock opened at $497.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

