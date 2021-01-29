Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.67. 11,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,681. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $508.34 and a 200 day moving average of $405.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

