LBRY Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.76 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $55.16 million and $7.76 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

