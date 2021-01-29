Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $8.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 3,989,541 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The stock has a market cap of $958.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,122 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

