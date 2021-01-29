Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

LOB traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

