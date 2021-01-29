Lunyr Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $241,382.61 and approximately $14,143.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

