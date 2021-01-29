Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

MCBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 78,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,329. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.