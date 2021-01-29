MAP Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $268,797.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $268,797.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

