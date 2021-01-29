Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.
Shares of Marlin Business Services stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 91,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.98. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Marlin Business Services Company Profile
