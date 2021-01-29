Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $14.25. 91,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.98. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

