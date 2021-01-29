MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) Shares Up 1.1%

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.73. 37,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 30,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MVP shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 target price on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.23. The stock has a market cap of C$103.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaValet Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Company Profile (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

