Mixin Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Mixin has a market cap of $72.75 million and $827,367.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $137.09 or 0.00405815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,647 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

