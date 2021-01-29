NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (NBDX.L) (LON:NBDX) Trading Down 4.1%

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (NBDX.L) (LON:NBDX)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 19,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 41,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.46.

About NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (NBDX.L) (LON:NBDX)

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

